71st Miss World: Shaan performs 'Tu Aaj Ki Naari Hai', an ode women power

Mumbai, March 9 Playback singer Shaan, who is known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’, ‘Wo Ladki Hai Kahan’, ‘Socha Nahin Tha’, ‘Chaand Sifarish’ and several others, performed live at the stage of Miss World 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

The singer, who currently hosts the radio show 'Crazy For Kishore’, performed the song 'Tu Aaj Ki Naari Hai' as he was accompanied by the participants of Miss World.

After his performance, he called the official designer of the Miss World 2024, Archana Kochhar. The designer shared that the silk used for the outfits of all the participants is cultivated without killing any organism and every design is a humane design.

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is hosting the 2024 edition of Miss World event along with Megan Young, who is the winner of 2013 Miss World.

India is being represented by Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka.

The competition witnesses 112 participants. Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the finale in Mumbai on Saturday.

The event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai.

