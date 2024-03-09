71st Miss World: 'What a journey!' Croatia's Lucia Begic wins sports round

Mumbai, March 9 Lucia Begic from Croatia won the 'sports round' at the Miss World 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Prior to Lucia's entry on the grand stage, a pre-recorded audio-visual of all the contestants participating in sport events was played for the audience at the venue and the ones watching the live stream.

Earlier, taking to her Instagram, Lucia wrote ecstatically: "What a journey! I am out of words. I feel like three weeks have passed in a second ... ."

Lucia was pronounced the winner of the round by the event host Karan Johar. The filmmaker and talk show host is presenting the event along with Megan Young, Miss World 2013 winner.

India is being represented by Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka.

The competition sees 112 participants in action. Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the ongoing grand finale.

