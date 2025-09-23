71st National Awards: Mohanlal calls cinema, the ‘heartbeat’ of his soul

Mumbai, Sep 23 Malayalam cinema legend, Mohanlal, who was feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, said in his acceptance speech that cinema is the beating heart of his soul which empowers his art and creativity.

The actor started his speech as he greeted the dignitaries and the audience in the packed hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. He said, “It's with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, an honor instituted by the Government of India, in the name of the revered father of Indian cinema. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the street to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity”.

The actor further mentioned that sees the award as a collective tribute to the Malayalam film industry, legacy, creativity and resilience.

He went on, “When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honor, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred”.

Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema, and is conferred to the best of the artistes in cinema, who have shaped the contours of Indian cinema.

The actor said that the honour roots him more deeply in gratitude and responsibility, as he accepted the award as the blessing of his forerunners, the legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present.

He continued, “I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry, and to the discerning, intelligent audience of Kerala who have nurtured our art with love and insight. As Kumaran Ashan, the great poet, reformer and philosopher once wrote in Veenapur, ‘Chidai laayannu poyathu mallu chidam manoharamaya poobithu’. This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it lived a life of beauty. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grease, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire”.

“As an actor and film personality, this honour strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema, and I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose. In closing, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Honorable Rashtrapati ji, Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the esteemed members of the jury who found me worthy of this accolade. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul”, he added.

The 71st National Film Awards, recognising excellence in Indian cinema for 2023, were announced on 1 August 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred the honours.

The event was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category. The awards aim to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of Indian cinema without public bias, maintaining a formal presentation.

