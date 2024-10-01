"75 years of India-Ireland diplomatic relations": Irish-Indian artists create Maa Durga idol with Celtic goddess Danu in Kolkata

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 1 : Irish and Indian artists come together to create the Durga Puja pandal of Behala Nutan Dal in Kolkata. The theme is a blend of the artistic traditions of both countries. The artists have jointly built an idol of Goddess Durga along with the Irish deity Danu.

This initiative taken by the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi aims to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Ireland diplomatic relations. Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India, visited the Behala Nutan Dal Durga Puja pandal today.

The Ambassador of Ireland to India shared his thoughts during his visit to this Puja Pandal.

The theme of the puja pandal is "Kalpana," meaning "imagination." The iconic pandal has been created using a unique, open-sided structure made from natural materials like bamboo and wood.

Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India, told ANI, "This is a very important year for us. We are representing 75 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India. We have a very proud history that goes even before that when both of us were colonies of Britain and we were fighting for our independence. We have a shared history in terms of struggle. We also have a shared history in art...It's great to be here in 2024 and we are now celebrating a different kind of artistic collaboration...It has been a wonderful collaboration..."..."

He added, "One year ago I visited Durga puja and we got this idea of collaboration."

"...I feel so privileged. It has been a fantastic time. It's a great experience. I couldn't imagine having an experience like this. It's a beautiful way to visit a country, to work and to be with the people. I have made a lot of new friends and connections. The work is amazing, the collaboration is brilliant. Even though there might be a language barrier, the visual language connects...Everybody was so skilled, exceptionally talented, helpful, very generous and very welcoming...," said Lisa Sweeney, Ireland Artist.

Artist from Behala Nutan Dal Durga Puja Pandal said, "It's a great initiative...We are making a presentation of Maa Durga along with the Irish Goddess Danu."

Irish artist Richard Babington says, "...We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with local artists and craftsmen helping to create this pandal. We had a fantastic time...Ambassador had a strong opinion setting the whole thing up. It is his conceptual idea. The idea of bringing Danu and Durga together came out of a process between ourselves and local artists...We feel really good, we had amazing experiences. The people here have been so generous and the craftsmen are so skilled...The level of talent is remarkable. We feel very good about the collaboration. We feel privileged to have had the opportunity to work here."

Indian artist, Sandip Saha said, "This is huge...Durga Puja is not confined to just Kolkata, the entire world watches it...Together with Irish artists, we displayed this presentation. We pray to Goddess Durga. Danu is also a deity in Ireland, worshipped by them...They have come from far and speak a different language but what connects us is art. There is no barrier in art...Art connects countries, languages and cultures..."

Debobrata Mukherjee, President of Behala Natun dal Durga Puja Committee, said, ""The cultural side of the two countries is different, we have different languages but we have the same language of art. We will gain something positive out of the collaboration between the two countries......name of the theme is Kalpana...budget is near about Rs 50 lakhs; however some work is left .

The Behala Nutan Dal Durga Puja pandal features a sculpture of Goddess Danu from Irish mythology, created by Irish artists, and displayed.

Sanjib Saha, the artist behind the theme of Behala Natun Dal Puja Committee, expressed his excitement for the collaborative project.

Arighna Saha shared, "...Goddess Durga is a warrior goddess. We will be able to see the force that resides in Her..."

The Ireland Embassy in New Delhi is celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India. The embassy earlier announced a unique cultural collaboration for Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja festival, where Irish and Indian artists will jointly create a spectacular pandal at Behala Nutan Dal.

Reflecting on these deep-rooted connections, Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, said, "Ireland and India share a strong and growing partnership that transcends diplomatic relations. Our people are connected through education, culture, and shared values. As we mark 75 years of friendship, we are committed to strengthening these ties further, especially as both nations explore new opportunities in trade, technology, and culture."

"One of the most exciting initiatives marking this anniversary is a unique collaboration between the celebrated Irish cultural group Macnas from Galway in the West of Ireland and Kolkata's Behala Nutan Dal," the Ireland Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

Together, artists from both countries are creating a stunning Durga Puja pandal that honours both the Hindu goddess Durga and the Celtic goddess Danu. This fusion of Irish and Indian creativity will offer a visual spectacle that reflects the power of cross-cultural collaboration and celebrates the power of women and the feminine spirit.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ambassador Kelly added, "Durga Puja in Kolkata is one of the most awe-inspiring festivals I have ever witnessed. The energy, creativity, and community spirit of the festival are unparalleled. This year, we are thrilled to see Irish artists collaborating with their Indian counterparts to celebrate shared cultural values. It will undoubtedly be a highlight of our 75th anniversary celebrations."

This partnership, in close collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Kolkata, Mayank Jalan, marks a significant cultural exchange and symbolises the growing global recognition of 'Durga Puja' as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue.

"Over the past seven decades, the bilateral relationship between Ireland and India has grown exponentially. Today, Ireland is home to over 100,000 Indians, making them the third-largest immigrant group after Polish and British nationals," the statment added.

Ireland and West Bengal have been linked culturally for over a century. Kolkata is home to many Irish schools and is also the birthplace of India's renowned literary giant and Nobel Prize winner, Rabindranath Tagore, who had a close relationship with Ireland's most famous poet, William Butler Yeats. Yeats wrote the foreword to the first English translation of Tagore's Gitanjali.

'Durga Puja', also known as 'Durgotsava', is a significant Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Goddess Durga.

It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura. The festival typically lasts for 10 days (Navaratri), with the main festivities occurring during the last four days (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami).

