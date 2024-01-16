75th Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez slays in black sheer gown on red carpet

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : After being postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards are finally here in 2024. Selena Gomez stole the show on the red carpet in her plunging sheer black sequin gown.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actor arrived in style on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Selena's sheer dress featured a black and burgundy-coloured floral with mesh detailing.

For glam, she opted for a statement diamond choker necklace and a dewy makeup look.

https://twitter.com/Mohamed86896406/status/1747052187006435818

She kept her hair tied up into a side-parted bun.

Her hit show 'Only Murders in the Building' is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and co-star Martin Short is a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Only Murders in the Building' follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building that stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell each other. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realise that a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late, reported Deadline.

Selena also served as the executive producer of the show in addition to playing Mabel Mora in the Hulu series, which has won four nominations this year.

Meanwhile, actor Selena Gomez is all set for Oscar-nominated director David O Russell's upcoming directorial Linda Ronstadt biopic film.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the musical biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,' and Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan.

Gomez teased her involvement in the biopic earlier this week by posting a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir 'Simple Dreams' on her Instagram story. No other casting has been announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor