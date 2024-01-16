75th Emmys: Matthew Perry honoured as 'Friends' theme song plays during In Memoriam tribute

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry received an emotional tribute during the 75th Emmys In Memoriam segment, which also included late stars such as Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley and more, Variety reported.

Pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment, first starting with a rendition of Puth's 'See You Again' before delivering a stripped-down cover of the 'Friends' theme song ("I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts).

Perry died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023 at 54 years. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement. There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later revealed that he died from "the acute effects of ketamine," as per Variety.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom 'Friends'.

Perry's untimely demise left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken.

Following his death, the Friends cast wrote about their experiences with Perry and how much his character, Chandler Bing, meant.

Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani on Friends, shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images and a heartfelt note for Perry. He wrote, "Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," Courteney Cox wrote.

Taking to Instagram, David Schwimmer wrote, "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

He also shared a picture with Matthew from one of his favourite moments spent with him on the 'Friends' set.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around'Could there BE any more clouds?'," he added.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day..," Jennifer Aniston posted.

