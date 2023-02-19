76th BAFTA: Jenny the Donkey from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' makes surprise red carpet appearance

London, Feb 19 The BAFTA red carpet had an unlikely visitor in the form of Jenny the Donkey from the black tragicomedy "Banshees of Inisherin". The stuffed toy version of the character appeared on the red carpet of the event, much to the delight of the fans.

Ever since the release of the film, Jenny has been getting a lot of love from fans. The character belongs to Colin Farrell's character of Padraic Suilleabhain in the film.

Jenny, who has appealed to the audience, also leaves them heartbroken with its death after it chokes on one of the fingers cut by Brendan Gleeson character of Colm Doherty, who is Padraic's friend.

"Banshees of Inisherin" directed by Martin McDonagh, has been the favourite this award season. The film already won three major prizes at the Golden Globes' comeback ceremony in Los Angeles. The film took home best comedy or musical film and best screenplay, as well as best comedy actor for its star, Irish actor Farrell.

At the BAFTA, the film has 10 nominations to its name.

