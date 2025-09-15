77th Primetime Emmys: Hannah Einbinder clinches Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Los Angeles, Sep 15 Actress Hannah Einbinder scored the 2nd major win for ‘Hacks’ at the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards as she was honoured with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the series.

She was presented the award by Reba McEntire, Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman. The actress’s award speech was political, as she concluded with the statement, "Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine”. While her expletive was censored during the live broadcast, it was audible to the live audience and uncut in online footage.

The actress essays the role of Ava Daniels in ‘Hacks’. Earlier today, the show’s Jean Smart had earned the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

‘Hacks’ is a dark comedy drama show. The series follows Deborah Vance (essayed by Jean Smart), a legendary stand-up comedian, and her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder), as they navigate the evolving dynamics of their professional partnership and personal lives within the contemporary comedy industry.

The series has received 17 nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, placing it among the top-nominated shows of the year.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

