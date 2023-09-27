'8 Mile' fame Nashawn Breedlove dies at 46

California [US], September 27 : Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, who was known for battle-rapping with American rapper and songwriter Eminem in the film ‘8 Mile,’ has died, TMZ reported.

Nashawn was 46. According to a family member, Nashawn died in his sleep Sunday at his home in New Jersey. His close ones are said to be unaware of the reason for his death.

Nashawn played Lotto in the 2002 film ‘8 Mile,’ which is partially based on Eminem's life.

He is best remembered for a sequence in which his character competes in a rap war with Em's B-Rabbit.

American hip-hop artist took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star. He dropped a video from the movie ‘8 Mile’ featuring Eminem and Nashawn.

He captioned the post, “RIP to one of the few emcees to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Another battle rapper, Daylyt, paid tribute to Breedlove in the comment section of Micky’s post, saying, "The first MC who was ever robbed of his rap battle victory!" Lotto rip."

American rapper wrote Mega Ran, “Yeah he definitely won this one. RIP.”

According to TMZ, before his big break on '8 Mile,' Nashawn began rapping under the stage name OX, with a feature on the soundtrack for the 2001 film ‘The Wash’ with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

