8 Romantic Shows To Binge-watch This Valentine's Day With Your Partner

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2024 11:29 AM

ir="ltr">Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, is set to celebrate the month of love with a diverse selection of romantic shows. Owing to the popularity of romance genre on the service, this Valentine’s Day, Amazon miniTV brings the perfect gift of love as it announces 7 new romantic shows!

Delving into the world of desi-romance, Amazon miniTV brings back the finale season of its much-loved high school romance, Crushed! In addition, viewers will be awestruck as the streaming service announces the return of the next seasons of two of its biggest romantic hits – young adult favorite Highway Love and teen romance School Friends. Adding a global flavor to the genre, the streaming service will release a range of international shows like Life is Today, My Secret Terrius, When We Meet, One More Happy Ending making it a one-stop destination for romantic binge-watches.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV shared, “Amazon miniTV has been a powerhouse of rom-com show. Our library encompassing shows such as Highway Love, Half Love Half Arranged, Ishq Express, Crushed and so many more have received tremendous love and appreciation from across the country. We’re very happy and excited to announce newer shows and entertain audiences with endearing content repertoire this Valentine’s Day.”

Sharing a special message for the audience, the viewer’s favorite from Highway Love Gayatri Bhardwaj shared, “Valentine’s Day is not just about expressing your love for others, but also embracing the love you have for yourself. My character, Inaaya also strongly portrays the importance of self-love as she realizes her true feelings. I encourage celebrating the day of love with loved ones while also prioritizing self-love, ensuring to shower oneself with the same affection.”

Adding to the Valentine's fervor, Ritvik Sahore said, "Taking the celebration of love a notch higher, I am excited that the second season of Highway Love will soon stream on Amazon miniTV and as a team we chose the month of love to announce this exciting new. I can't wait to entertain and simply give that endearing feeling of love to fans of Inaaya & Kartik, as they embark once again on their journey of love."