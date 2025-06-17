9-1-1 Nashville new teaser out, set to premiere this fall

Washington DC [US], June 17 : ABC network has released a much-waited new teaser of '9-1-1: Nashville', which features fiery tornados racing across Music City, apparently the spinoff's first disaster for the city's emergency response team, reported Deadline.

As in previous iterations of 9-1-1, the new spinoff, '9-1-1 Nashville' is an action procedural about heroic first responders, which also weaves in a family saga of power and glamour set in Tennessee.

'9-1-1: Nashville' stars stars Chris O'Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, along with Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, '9-1-1: Nashville' is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Murphy, Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Bassett also executive producing.

The 911: Nashville will join the flagship series on ABC, while spinoff 911: Lone Star ended in February after five seasons on Fox.

Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, spoke with Deadline last month about the upcoming spinoff.

He said, "I think that the 9-1-1 team are truly the masters of event-izing television, the way that be-nado kicked off 9-1-1 last year," Erwich said.

"They have a really special event planned for 9-1-1: Nashville, and although we haven't discussed [crossovers], I think it's an incredible opportunity that I'm sure at some point we'll figure out how to capitalize on. What the 9-1-1's been able to do, it's really a master class in television, which is consistently event-izing that show to keep it fresh after all these many years, my hat's off to [showrunner] Tim {Minear] and Ryan for that," added Craig.

'9-1-1: Nashville' premieres this fall on ABC.

