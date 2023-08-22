"9 years of ‘Mardaani": Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers director Pradeep Sarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Celebrating nine years of ‘Mardaani’, Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered the late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar and shared moments from the sets to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Tahir posted behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Pradeep Sarkar.

The series of photos featured Rani and other Tahir’s co-stars.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Celebrating Mardaani’s anniversary today! Lots of love to everyone who has watched, loved and written-in over the years. Remembering director, maestro #PradeepSarkar who captained this ship with his palpably infectious passion and intense attention to detail. #MardaaniAnniversary #9yearsOfMardaani #YRF #RaniMukerji.”

As soon as he uploaded the post, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “One of your best roles! You nailed it. I was so convinced to dislike to character- that's what a true actor succeeds in doing. Wishing you all the success Tahir.”

Another commented, “I love you saying 'Hello Ma'am'.”

He fondly recalls the passion, dedication and attention to detail that Pradeep Sarkar brought to the project. ‘Mardaani’ not only showcased Tahir's versatility as an actor but also addressed critical societal issues.

The action thriller helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra was release on August 22, 2014.

Tahir, who was cast opposite powerhouse performer Rani Mukerji in 'Mardaaani', where she played the role of a firebrand cop chasing a cold-blooded human trafficker, still he managed to hold his own with his spine chilling villainous act.

