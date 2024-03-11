96th Academy Awards: 'American Fiction' picks up Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Los Angeles, March 11 Actors Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross-starrer 'American Fiction' was named as the Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film was competing alongside Margot Robbie's "Barbie", Cillian Murphy-starrer "Oppenheimer", "Poor Things" featuring Emma Stone and "The Zone of Interest".

'American Fiction' is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Cord Jefferson. The film is based on the 2001 novel Erasure.

It revolves around a frustrated novelist-professor who writes a satire of stereotypical "Black" books, only for it to be mistaken by the liberal elite for serious literature and published to both high sales and critical praise.

