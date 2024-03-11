96th Academy Awards: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress

Los Angeles, March 11 Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been honoured with the trophy of Best Supporting Actress at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

She was given the honour for her work in the film 'The Holdovers'. She played the role of Mary Lamb in the Christmas comedy-drama film directed by Alexander Payne.

The film, which is set in 1970, follows a bad-tempered history teacher at a New England boarding school who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go on Christmas break.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "Congratulations to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers'! #Oscars."

The actress was the strong favourite for the award, having won nearly every best supporting actress prize in the run-up to the Oscars, including the Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics' Choice, Independent Spirit and Screen Actors Guild awards.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

