96th Academy Awards: Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'

Los Angeles, March 11 Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance of Lewis Strauss in 'Oppenheimer' at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

The film, which is based on the American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, saw Robert Downey Jr. essaying the role of a retired Naval Reserve officer and high-ranking member of the US Atomic Energy Commission.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. on winning Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars."

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

