96th Academy Awards: Vanessa Hudgens announces pregnancy while hosting red carpet

Los Angeles, March 11 Actress Vanessa Hudgens has officially announced that she is expecting her first child when she walked onto the Oscars red carpet with a visible baby bump.

The actress flaunted her baby bump in a long-sleeved black dress, she completed her look with her hair pulled half back. She blew kisses to the photographers on the red carpet.

This will be her and husband baseball player Cole Tucker's first child together, reports variety.com.

She is co-hosting the Academy's official pre-show with Julianne Hough.

Hudgens had earlier debunked pregnancy speculation that first arose in October.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she said on the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast.

"I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'"

The actress called the remarks "so rude".

She added: "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body."

It was in December, when Hudgens and Tucker got married in an intimate ceremony in Mexico after dating for about three years.

Hudgens said people should be "more mindful" about pregnancy speculation: "Don't make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

