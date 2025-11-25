"A 60-year-long thoroughly deserved stardom": Naseeruddin Shah pays tribute to Dharmendra after actor's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recalled his work experience with superstar Dharmendra after he passed away at the age of 89 on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram, Naseeruddin Shah shared a poster of the film 'Ghulami' in which he shared the screen for the first time with Dharmendra. He paid tribute to the actor by calling his legacy "thoroughly deserved stardom."

"This was the first time I met the great man himself, I was privileged to work with him on two other projects besides this one. A Dharmendra-sized hole is impossible to fill. I treasure the affection I received from him. Not everyone can claim a 60 year long thoroughly deserved stardom. May he rest in eternal peace. Aameen," said Naseeruddin Shah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt paid heartfelt tributes to veteran actor Dharmendra, their co-star from Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The actors took to their respective social media accounts and shared touching posts with pictures from the film's sets.

In his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a picture of himself posing with the late actor as he grieved his passing.

Alia also shared a picture, capturing a heartwarming moment between the co-stars. "A legend who lit up every frame...and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji," she wrote.

Ranveer Singh was also spotted arriving at Dharmendra's funeral with Deepika Padukone, where he paid his final respects to the legend.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

