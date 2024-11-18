"A bloodier mission": Tiger Shroff drops intense first look of 'Baaghi 4'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Tiger Shroff, who is basking in the success of his recent release 'Singham Again' has thrilled fans with the announcement of 'Baaghi 4', the next instalment in his popular action franchise.

The actor, took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the intense and "bloodier" first look of the film.

Tiger shared a gripping poster of himself sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand, and bottle in another.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!"

'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, which marks his Bollywood debut.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2', came out in the year 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti', directed by Sabbir Khan. Since then, he has appeared in several successful films, including 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2', 'Baaghi 3', 'War', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Munna Michael', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Ganapath'. His most recent appearance was in Singham Again.

