"A brilliantly made film": Allu Arjun lauds Dhurandhar, praises "Spectacular filmmaker" Aditya Dhar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12 : Superstar Allu Arjun praised Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar', calling it a "brilliantly made film" for the audience.

On his X handle, Allu Arjun praised Ranveer Singh and the cast of Dhurandhar after watching the film.

"Just watched Dhurandhar. A brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks. Magnetic presence by my brother Ranveer, he rocked the show with his versatility," wrote Allu Arjun.

He also appreciated the performances of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in the movie.

"Charismatic aura by Akshaye Khanna ji, and the rock-solid presence of Sanjay Dutt ji, R Madhavan garu, Arjun Rampal garu, and all the other artists. Sweet presence by Sara Arjun as well. Congratulations to the entire team - all the technicians, cast, crew, Jyoti Deshpande ji, and Jiostudios," added Allu Arjun.

The actor concluded his congratulatory note by praising Aditya Dhar's filmmaking in Dhurandhar.

He continued, "Anddddd... of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker Aditya Dhar garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag. I loved it! Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss..."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang.

The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Dhurandhar' has already delivered major box office triumphs.

