"A delightful surprise in a dramatic role": Javed Akhtar praises Kartik Aaryan's latest film 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Popular lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has become the latest celebrity to express admiration for Kartik Aaryan's recent film, 'Chandu Champion', which hit theatres last week.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Akhtar shared his glowing review joining a growing list of celebrities who have praised the film

He wrote, "Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan's cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji' s work is mind blowing. My hats off to the editor."

Veteran actor and Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi also appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal . He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance .#Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

The image saw Shabana showering love on Kartik with a kiss on his cheek.

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying "Muje Meri Eidi mil gayi."

"Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi Every word you said feels like a medal for me," he wrote.

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

