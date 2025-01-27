"A dream come true": Jennifer Lopez on her role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Washington DC [US], January 27 : Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez called her role in the musical drama 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' a 'dream come true' moment of her life in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer starrer 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday. It was directed by Bill Condon who is known for helming critically acclaimed films 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1' and 'Beauty and Beast'.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Hold You Down' singer recalled her mother's love for musicals and how she always wanted to do Broadway before her life took sudden turns.

"This was meant for me (Kiss of the Spiderwoman). I have been waiting for this my whole life. I grew up on movie musicals, my mother was a huge fan of Barabara Streisand and Rita Moreno. I just thought it was in my bones. It's what I thought I was gonna do with my life. I thought I was gonna do Broadway and then my life took other turns. I thank god for it's been amazing and to do this at this time is just like a dream come true" said Jennifer in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer-actor initially couldn't believe that she was approached by the makers of 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman' for the lead role. She called it an ecstatic feeling.

"My agent, Kevin Huvane, just sent me the script. He was like, I have something that I think you will like. I was like, alright send it to me. Sometimes it is no and yes, but mostly it is no."

Jennifer continues, "After reading 30 pages or so, I called him up, and I was like 'Is this mine or is this something that I'm gonna have to like to meet with or have an audition? He said Bill Condon wants you to do it. I was ecstatic. I have been waiting for this. There was never a feeling like this in my life. I think maybe the closest thing and I was too young to understand it with Selena, but beyond that, there was never a time where I felt like I sat down and read something and thought, I was born to play this." in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter.

As per Variety, the "Kiss of the Spider Woman," is set mostly in an Argentinian prison during the 'Dirty War,' which follows queer window dresser Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), who is serving time for having sex with a man.

To escape the horrors of imprisonment, he regales his new cellmate, a political prisoner named Valentin Arregui (Diego Luna), with vivid stories about the cinematic exploits of his favourite screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

