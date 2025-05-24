"A Fanboy Then A Fanboy Now": Vedang Raina Reminisces First Modelling Gig with Hrithik Roshan

Vedang Raina and Hrithik Roshan are major Bollywood heartthrobs, and there’s no denying that. Recently, Vedang and Hrithik came together for a full-fledged shoot. The interesting part? The ‘Jigra’ actor registered a full circle moment and a major fanboy moment once again! He recalled his time from starting with his first modelling gig with the ‘Fighter’ actor and reaching far enough to shoot alongside him! In fact, he even took to his social media handle to share pictures with Hrithik Roshan, and also penned a warm note.

Vedang dropped a sneak peek from his current shoot and also shared a previous picture from his modelling gig while shooting with Hrithik for HRX. Sharing the same, he penned, “Real full circle moment. My first ever modelling gig (and first ever paycheck). I’ll never forget how excited I was about this. 6 years later and shooting with @hrithikroshan sir again. Fanboy then and fanboy now 💙”

After seeing the pictures, we can’t help but manifest to see them together on the screens. While Hrithik Roshan has carved a niche with his glorious filmography, Vedang Raina has established his acting range with The Archies and Jigra. Going by his acting mettle, there’s no slowing down for Vedang now! He is gearing up to star in an intense romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali. Marking a significant collaboration to his growing body of work, Vedang will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. While we eagerly wait for more details, the film is scheduled to go on floors soon.