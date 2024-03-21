'A Few Good Men', 'Escape To Victory', 'Poor Things' on Red Lorry Film Fest 2nd slate

Mumbai, March 21 The second slate for the upcoming Red Lorry Film Festival has been unveiled, and it features many award-winning films and TV series across a wide spectrum of languages and genres. The inaugural edition of the film festival will feature over 100 films.

These titles include iconic films like ‘A Few Good Men’, ‘Jerry Maguire’, ‘Love Actually’, ‘The Great Escaper’ and ‘Escape To Victory’.

The Emma Stone-starrer ‘Poor Things’, which is based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, will also be screened at the festival along with other titles like ‘Last Swim’, ‘The Good Teacher’, ‘YOLO’, ‘100 Yen Love’, 'Amal' and ‘Reawakening’.

Sriram Raghavan, Ambassador of Red Lorry Film Festival, said, “It is an exciting and rewarding experience to be a part of Red Lorry Film Festival. I am ecstatic to be a part of the movie selection process and bring to you an array of diverse films through this festival. The festival has opened doors for a collective film-watching experience. It's not just about watching movies, it's about connecting with characters and cultures from around the world, right here in our backyard”.

Indian titles at the film festival include ‘Berlin’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ and ‘Folk Road’.

Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow, will be held at Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza and Maison PVR at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai from April 5 to April 7, 2024.

