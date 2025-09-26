"A Film is Made by a Team, not Just One Person" — Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has always been known for his energy on screen and his easy camaraderie off it. At a recent conclave, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor gave a glimpse into what shapes that attitude - his belief that films are never about one star but about a team coming together. Asked why he makes it a point to promote his films with the entire cast, Varun explained, “This has to genuinely do with being a director’s son. It doesn’t happen with one person. A film happens when there are collectively talented people working on it.”

He used the platform to turn the spotlight onto his peers. He congratulated Sanya Malhotra for 3 of her films winning the National Award and applauded Janhvi Kapoor on the recognition her film Homebound has received after being chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Sashank Khaitan, also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. In the trailer, Varun's character proposes marriage to Sanya Malhotra's character. She refuses, prompting him to devise a plan to win her back, along with Janhvi.

Amid the rejection, his character felt heartbroken when she announced her marriage to Rohit, who is an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi. To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans. Things go completely off track after the two started falling for each other.