A Fun Party Turned.... Saachi Bindra's On Her Unexpected Audition for Mannu Kya Karegga

Saachi Bindra is basking in the love coming in for her latest release, Mannu Kya Karegga. But, did you know how she bagged her role for the new-age rom-com? The actress recalled being on a trip to Portugal with her friends when she received a call from the makers of Mannu Kya Karegga. An evening of party and fun turned into an opportunity for her first screen audition!

The actress had to shoot a sequence that showcased her slapping Mannu. Saachi grabbed her phone while her friends extended help with the camera angles. Making the most of the opportunity, Saachi displayed her acting range in the audition clip, and it worked! She impressed the creators with her natural presence and sincerity in the sequence. She bagged the role then, and is currently winning hearts with the same!

Audiences and critics are praising the gravitas and the refreshing flair she brings to the plot as Jiya. Additionally, her chemistry with co-star Vyom is also reaching the audience! Recently, the film made waves internationally with a special screening at BAFTA, London.Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Mannu Kya Karegga is cementing Saachi as a promising face and is currently witnessing a successful run in theatres.