"A great fakir and Badshah of rhythm is gone": Filmmaker Ashok Pandit on Zakir Hussain's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : The death of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has left people across the world deeply saddened. The music maestro, best known as one of the greatest tabla players, was loved and respected for his extraordinary talent and contributions to music.

Since the news of his death came out, tributes have been pouring in from musicians, celebrities, and fans across the globe.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit while speaking to ANI, paid tribute to the legendary musician describing Hussain as the "Badshah" of rhythm.

"We are all sad...a great 'fakir' and Badshah of rhythm, is not among us anymore. I have met him several times, he was a big-hearted man, and he never had any ego. He has given so much to the country and to the music industry that our lives will be over by listening to it but still, we won't get enough of it...," said Pandit.

Hussain, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, was a towering figure in Indian classical music and one of the most recognized percussionists worldwide. He passed away in San Francisco and his death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of the family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, mourned the demise of Zakir Hussain.

Taking to X, PM Modi in a post described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister noted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," he added.

Zakir Hussain breathed his last in San Francisco, US on Monday, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that transcended genres and borders. He was 73.

