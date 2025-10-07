'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', a GOT spin-off sets January 2026 release, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], October 7 : 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', a Game of Thrones spin-off, is finally set to premiere in early January next year.

HBO has confirmed the release window of the much-awaited series, along with a new poster that clearly sets the tone and style for the audience.

"A Tall Tale That Became Legend," read a tagline on the poster.

This Winter, Spring is Coming.#AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on @hbomax. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/zq3wcztM37— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 6, 2025

The makers further wrote, "This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on @hbomax. #NYCC."

The announcement quickly gained traction, as fans wasted no time before heading to the comment section and expressing their curiosity.

One wrote, "My favourite Game of Thrones story right here. Can't wait!!!" while another added, "Everybody wake up, WINTER IS COMING."

Earlier this year, Warner Bros Discovery executives stated that the second HBO prequel to 'Game of Thrones' following 'House of the Dragon' will premiere by the end of 2025. Later, it was announced that the show had been pushed to 2026, and the makers also unveiled a first look at the show's trailer.

As per Variety, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is adapted from George RR Martin's novella 'The Hedge Knight', focusing on the exploits of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall, set to be played by Peter Claffey. His young squire, Egg, will be portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

The show will be set nearly 100 years before the events of GOT and another 100 years after the events of 'House of the Dragon'.

It will show how Dunk and Egg's journey will take them to a competition where they encounter several members of the Targaryen dynasty, including Prince Aerion Targaryen, Prince Baelor Targaryen, and Prince Maekar Targaryen.

"A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official synopsis reads, as quoted by Variety.

With the latest update, fans now eagerly await the official release date of the GOT prequel.

