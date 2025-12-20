'A life lived in truth, friendship and shared humanity': Malayalam industry on actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan's death

Kochi, Dec 20 Sreenivasan, one of Malayalam cinema's most distinctive voices as an actor, writer and filmmaker, passed away earlier on Saturday, marking the end of a five-decade journey that reshaped the moral and emotional grammar of popular cinema.

The death of the 69-year-old veteran has left the film fraternity and audiences across Kerala grappling with a profound sense of loss.

The funeral will be held at his residence in Ernakulam on Sunday with state honours to a man who belonged as much to the people as to the industry.

Sreenivasan often spoke of his marriage not merely as a personal milestone, but as a quiet reflection of the values that would later define both his life and cinema.

At the time, he was a young artiste of limited means, standing at the uncertain edge of a career yet to take shape.

Preparing for a simple registered marriage, he found himself short of money and turned, without embarrassment, to friendships forged in shared struggle.

Actor Innocent supported him with Rs 500, while Mammootty gave Rs 2,000 -- a substantial sum in those days.

When Mammootty said he would attend the wedding, Sreenivasan gently asked him not to.

It was to be a quiet legal ceremony, he said, and the presence of a popular film star could draw a crowd large enough to disrupt the proceedings.

Mammootty understood and stayed away.

Years later, Sreenivasan would recount the episode with gentle humour, saying that with money given by a Christian and a Muslim, he married a Hindu woman -- a remark that lightly carried a profound message of human solidarity beyond identity.

That same spirit defined Sreenivasan's place in Malayalam cinema.

A man who spoke his mind without fear and made no bones about uncomfortable truths, he was never estranged from his peers.

On the contrary, his candour was tempered by empathy, earning him enduring affection across generations.

This was movingly evident when his mortal remains were placed at the Ernakulam Town Hall, where Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dileep, among numerous others, stood in silence before their departed friend.

In that stillness lay the measure of Sreenivasan's legacy -- not merely as a towering artiste, but as a humane presence whose life affirmed, quietly and consistently, that humanity must always come before all labels.

