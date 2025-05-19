"A lifetime of memories": Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Los Angeles [US], May 19 : Marking her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on Monday penned an adorable post to celebrate their special occasion.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary," she posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ1mV5KRjm5/

Meghan also uploaded a photo of a bulletin board filled with adorable moments a visual timeline of her and Harry's love story, from their early courtship to their life in California today, including a never-before-seen Christmas snapshot of Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

One of the images captured Prince Archie planting a kiss on Princess Lilibet's forehead as the siblings stood in front of a festively decorated Christmas tree, surrounded by wrapped presents and stockings hung on the mantle behind them. Both children share their dad Prince Harry's signature red hair, with Lilibet's styled in adorable pigtails, as per People.

The collage also featured an ultrasound photo labeled "Archie" next to a photo of Meghan looking down at her pregnant belly. Below that set was a tender picture of Harry with newborn Archie labeled "May 6, 2019" the day he was born.

Recently, Meghan also posted a heartfelt note on Mother's Day.

"And to these two gems who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain', smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure....being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life," she captioned the post.

"I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor