A look at intriguing teaser of Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi starrer 'Crakk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Makers of the upcoming action film 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson unveiled the film's intriguing teaser on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Action Hero Films treated fans with the teaser video and captioned it, "Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa! Get ready for a pulse-pounding journey that refuses to hit the brakes! #CRAKK. #CrakkTeaser out now! CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa releasing on 23rd February 2024."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Action Hero Films (@actionherofilms)

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride as Vidyut Jammwal drops the teaser of Crakk, pushing the boundaries of thrill and action.

In a breathtaking display of daredevilry, Vidyut's heart-pounding stunts in the teaser of Crakk set the stage for an unparalleled action experience on screen.

'Crakk' is a genre-defying action survival thriller, marking a groundbreaking moment in Indian cinema.

Aditya Datt, who has helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Amy Jackson is also a part of the film.

'Crakk' is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor