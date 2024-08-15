A look at Neetu Kapoor's fam-jam Independence Day celebrations with daughter Riddhima, sister-in-law Rima Jain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated Independence Day with her family.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture from her fam-jam I-Day celebrations.

In the image, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing with Rima Jain and other relatives. Both mother-daughter jodi can be seen twinning in white.

"Fam jam," Riddhima captioned the post.

Neetu Kapoor started her acting career at the age of eight. She became well-known for her roles in movies like 'Do Dooni Chaar,' and 'Do Kaliyan.'She acted in about 70 to 80 films between the ages of 5 and 21.

In 1980, she married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia.

Neetu took a break from acting to focus on her family, saying that Rishi was very possessive and wanted her to be with him all the time. Neetu returned to acting in 2022 with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor.

In the coming months, she will be seen in Letters to Mr Khan, which also features Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

On the other hand, Riddhima works as a jewellery designer instead. She also enjoys a huge fan following.

Earlier this year, she came along with Ranbir and Neetu in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Interestingly, in the coming months, she will also be seen in the third season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The third season will be called 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives'.

