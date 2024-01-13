A look at trailer of Gippy Grewal, Jasmine Bhasin-starrer 'Warning 2'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 13 : The trailer for Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin-starrer 'Warning 2' has been unveiled.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into enticing action sequences with comedy sequences.

Sharing the video's link on Instagram, Gippy wrote, "Warning 2 Trailer OUT NOW

LINK IN BIO. Warning 2. In cinemas on 2nd Feb 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2B47i0pRf-/?hl=en

Jasmine recently dubbed for the film in Punjabi for the first time.

Sharing her experience, she said, "Earlier in Honeymoon somebody else had dubbed for me, but this time I wanted to do it. Luckily, I have dubbed throughout the film. Since I am looking for more offers in the Punjabi film industry, I have been working on my spoken Punjabi skills too. But this dubbing experience for Warning 2 was a great one."

In 'Warning 2', Jasmine will be seen sharing screen space with Gippy Grewal, Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli and others. Amar Hundal has directed the film.'Warning 2' will be out in theatres on February 2.

'Warning 2' marks Jasmine's second project with Gippy. She made her debut in Punjabi films with 'Honeymoon', which was released in 2022. The comedy drama received rave reviews from the audience.

