"A loss to Maharashtra" Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar condoles the tragic demise of Nitin Desai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday expressed shock at the demise of renowned art director Nitin Chadrakant Desai. Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. “Shocked to hear the news of the suicide of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Nitin Desai, who had close and friendly relations with many people in the art, political and social spheres of Maharashtra, suddenly passed away in such a manner,’ Pawar said in a statement. Pawar said Nitin’s death has caused a great loss to Indian art and Maharashtra. “I share the grief of Nitin Desai's family and offer my heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid homage to four-time National Award-winning art director Nitin Desai.Taking to Twitter, CM Shinde wrote in Marathi, “Veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away today. This is an unfortunate and a shocking piece of news. The demise of Desai, who created a world of his own through his unique set designs in Marathi and Hindi films, is saddening. He had a special association with Tembhi Naka Devi (a popular temple in Maharashtra). He preserved and carried forward a tradition which started with Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Navratri celebrations here came to unforgettable because of him (Desai). There was a lot of curiosity among the people to see his art works. It pains me that such a nice and humble man, who also happened to be a good friend, is no more with us. Today is a very sad day for me and our film industry."Desai, known for designing sets of popular big-budget titles such as Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", was found hanging at his studio in the Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai, said a senior police official. Desai was 57.Desai was also known for his art work in films such as "Jodhaa Akbar", "Swades", "Parinda", and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Parinda", as well as web series "Paurashpur".In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai earned National Film Awards in Best Art Direction for four films, namely "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar" (1999), "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (2000), "Lagaan" (2002), and "Devdas" (2003). He was a frequent collaborator of directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Gowariker.



