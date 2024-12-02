"A moment of immense pride," says Ektaa Kapoor after watching 'The Sabarmati Report' with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Producer Ektaa R Kapoor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking time off his work schedule to attend the screening of her film 'The Sabarmati Report' in the national capital on Monday.

After watching the film in the presence of renowned dignitaries from the political field, Ektaa took to Instagram and penned a note thanking the Prime Minister.

"A moment of immense pride as The Sabarmati Report reaches the highest office! Thank you, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your kind words and encouragement. We are deeply grateful Sir @narendramodi," she wrote on Instagram.

The screening, held at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs. The cast of the film joined them as well.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth earlier.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi has commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The film has also garnered praise from numerous political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.

