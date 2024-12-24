"A musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations" PM Modi remembers Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], December 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary. Remembering Rafi's unparalleled contribution to Indian music, PM Modi praised the singer's versatility and his unique ability to evoke deep emotions through his songs.

Mohammed Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, and was always considered to be the most talented and great singer of his time.

In a post on X, remembering the late singer, PM Narendra Modi stated, " Remembering the legendary Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. He was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations. Rafi Sahab's songs are admired for their ability to capture different emotions and sentiments. His versatility was extensive as well. May his music keep adding joy in the lives of people!"

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1871545782836371736

In 1967, Rafi was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Rafi worked with many music directors, most notably Naushad Ali. In the late 1950s and 1960s, he worked with other composers of the era, such as OP Nayyar, Shankar Jaikishan, SD Burman and Roshan.

From singing romantic, emotional songs, qawwalis, ghazals and bhajans to classical and party numbers, Mohammed Rafi excelled in all. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award.

The legendary and evergreen singer passed away on July 31, 1980. His melodies are still loved by music lovers and they will continue to create an impact on coming generations.

Earlier this year, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the organisers held a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends which included Mohammed Rafi.

On this occasion, the singer's son Shahid Rafi recalled the great singer as a a father and as an artiste whose voice can never be forgotten. He shared some of his favourite tracks sung by him.

In a conversation with ANI, he remembered the legendary singer as a father and said, "He was a true father. We miss him definitely. He was an excellent husband. In fact. Dad never used to socialize, he always used to be with his family, used to play around with us. He was very down to earth, very soft-spoken, very charitable."

Mohammed Rafi has sung numerous songs, including 'Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge', 'Yun Hi Tum Mujhse Baat', 'Yeh Jo Chilmun Hai', 'Mera Man Tera Pyaasa', 'Kitna Pyara Vada', among others.

