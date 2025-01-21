'A New chapter begins' PeeCee takes blessings at Chilkur Balaji temple

Mumbai, Jan 21 Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is in India for a couple of days. During her visit, the diva took blessings at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana.

The pictures shared by the 'Fashion' actress feature her in a simple green salwar kameez, sans makeup. Dropping sneak peeks of her religious visit on Insta, PeeCee wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite."

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled "SSMB29". The project will be made under the direction of 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli. When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport a few days ago, reports were rift that she has come to India to shoot for "SSMB29". However, nothing has been made official till now.

The airport clip doing rounds featured Priyanka Chopra in an all-brown hoodie ensemble. Her off-duty look was tied up with a bright yellow baseball cap.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, Mahesh Babu's role in the film is reported to be inspired by Lord Hanuman. Going by the reports, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The film is expected to be made in two parts.

If reports turn out to be true, "SSMB29" will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. The stunner was last seen in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam".

Meanwhile, her last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink".

In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra has joined forces with hubby Nick Jonas and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film. Likely to premiere on Disney, this yet-to-be titled movie went on floors on 13th January in Toronto.

Furthermore, PeeCee is also working on the second season of her blockbuster show "Citadel".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor