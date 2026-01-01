The special screening of Ikkis, held on Monday the 29th, has brought renewed attention to Shree Bishnoi, whose performance emerged as a notable talking point among attendees. With the film scheduled for a nationwide release on January 1, 2026, early reactions from the screening point toward growing appreciation for the film’s layered performances - particularly Bishnoi’s portrayal of Sowar Parag Singh, the driver of the historic Famagusta Tank.

Ikkis is inspired by the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, a heroic Indian tank commander during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. At just 21 years of age, Khetarpal fought with extraordinary courage in the Battle of Basantar, destroying multiple enemy tanks before laying down his life. His bravery earned him India’s highest gallantry honour, the Param Vir Chakra. Alongside him stood his tank crew, including driver Sowar Parag Singh, whose role was vital during the intense combat.

In Ikkis, Shree Bishnoi steps into the role of Sowar Parag Singh, a character whose presence is integral to the film’s war sequences. As the driver of the Famagusta Tank, Parag Singh represents the often-unseen backbone of armoured warfare - soldiers whose precision, coordination, and calm under pressure determine the success of critical missions. Rather than treating the role as overtly dramatic, the film presents Parag Singh as a professional shaped by discipline, training, and instinct, a portrayal that has resonated strongly with early viewers.

Those present at the screening noted how Bishnoi’s performance brings authenticity to the tank battle sequences. His body language, measured reactions, and technical awareness lend credibility to scenes that demand realism. In a genre where spectacle can sometimes overpower detail, his portrayal grounds the action, making the mechanics and intensity of tank warfare feel believable. Post-screening discussions frequently referenced how his role added operational depth to the narrative. Importantly, Bishnoi’s performance stands out without disrupting the ensemble nature of the film. Ikkis is structured as a collective story - driven by historical events and multiple perspectives. Within this framework, Bishnoi’s Parag Singh functions as a crucial supporting force: visible, impactful, and narratively essential. Industry observers present at the screening remarked that such roles often define the tonal authenticity of war films, and Bishnoi’s work contributes significantly to Ikkis’ disciplined and realistic approach.

The screening also highlighted Bishnoi's growing reputation as a reliable performer in substantial supporting roles. With a background in theatre and a reputation for methodical preparation, he appears to have brought the same seriousness to portraying Parag Singh a role that demands emotional restraint as well as physical and technical accuracy. Several attendees observed that his performance felt informed and well-researched, reflecting a deep understanding of the character's responsibility within the unit.

Reactions from the screening suggest that Shree Bishnoi’s portrayal of Parag Singh will resonate strongly with audiences who value realism and character integrity in war films. While Ikkis features large-scale action and high production values, it is performances like his that hold the narrative together during complex battle sequences. Overall, the screening positioned Shree Bishnoi as one of the film’s quietly impactful performers. Without being positioned as the lead, his role has generated organic discussion - often a marker of effective casting and execution. Trade watchers believe such performances tend to gain wider recognition once audiences experience the film in theatres.

As Ikkis moves toward its January 1, 2026 release, the early response confirms that Shree Bishnoi’s portrayal of Famagusta Tank driver Parag Singh is a meaningful contribution to the film. Focused, disciplined, and authentic, his performance strengthens the ensemble and reinforces why supporting characters play a vital role in bringing large-scale historical stories convincingly to life.