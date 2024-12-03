A. P. Dhillon enjoys flavours of Mumbai during his India visit

Mumbai, Dec 3 Punjabi music artiste A. P. Dhillon, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Summer High’, ‘Insane’, ‘Excuses’ and others, is in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the singer took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared 2 videos in which he could be seen enjoying the local flavours of the cosmo city.

The first video captures a food vendor making the local street food, Bhel. The second video shows the actor about to try his hands on a cup of hot tea.

Earlier, during his visit to India ahead of the release of his streaming documentary ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’, the singer had told IANS that for him, making good music starts with a good cup of wholesome tea, it just fills the team with so much energy and helps to set the vibe.

First it’s the chai and then the magic follows as Dhillon gets to designing the beats on his Logic Digital Audio Workstation getting in the right sounds and textures with VSTs like Kontakt library and Omnisphere.

Earlier, this year in September, A. P. Dhillon’s house was under attack as a shooting incident outside the residence in Vancouver, Canada was reported.

A video capturing the alleged shooting has emerged and is now under scrutiny by security agencies. The incident has drawn significant media attention due to Dhillon's prominent status in the music industry and the potential implications of such an event.

As per media reports, Goldie Brar, the dreaded criminal, who was the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. An official word from the law enforcement authorities in Canada is awaited.

Goldie Brar is a member of the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is one of the most notorious criminal gangsters of Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor