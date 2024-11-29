A peek into special moments from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Haldi

Mumbai, Nov 29 Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad.

Pictures from the couple’s vibrant Haldi are circulating widely on social media. Naga and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations began with this ritual, attended by their close family members. A video collage featuring the couple dressed in traditional attire for their haldi is doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the two are seen sitting side by side as their family members joyfully showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked radiant in a red saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery, while Chaitanya donned a white kurta and pajamas. The couple could be seen smiling throughout the heartwarming moment.

Sobhita is also seen participating in various other rituals with her loved ones.

Bride-to-be stunned in two different outfits during her Haldi ceremony. For her first look, she opted for a red saree accessorized with a choker and a maang tikka. Her second look saw her embracing the character of Vanathi from "Ponniyin Selvan" as she wore a traditional yellow ensemble for the ceremony.

Sobhita recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. For the ceremony, she wore a saree with a gold and green border. Sharing the images, she wrote, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins.” Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual that marks the start of wedding celebrations.

In August of this year, Naga and Sobhita got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. The exciting news was shared by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who posted pictures of the couple from their engagement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in October 2021 through a joint statement on social media.

