A Promising Star: Farah Khan Praises Avinash Tiwary’s Talent and Choices

Avinash Tiwary has believably risen as one of the most sincere performers among his lot of actors in Indian cinema. With films and series like Laila Majnu, Madgaon Express, Bambai Meri Jaan, The Mehta Boys, and others, Avinash has pushed the boundaries of contemporary storytelling and has always delivered impactful performances with each project. In a viral video, celebrated filmmaker Farah Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra hailed Avinash as a promising actor of the new-age Indian cinema. While Farah Khan named Avinash, she was agreed upon by Mukesh Chhabra, who also named Vikrant Massey.



Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary has justified the term 'promising' with his careful choices of projects. Though he makes brief picks, he ensures to choose the work that carries depth, impact, and adds to his growth as an actor.On the work front, Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for his upcoming series, O Saathi Re. He is reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Khan and will be seen sharing the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal for the first time. Poised to be an intense romantic drama, Avinash Tiwary will portray a layered character in the engaging narrative, and will surely maintain his graph of delivering an impactful performance.