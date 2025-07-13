“ A Proud Moment”: Boman Irani Shares Pride as President of India Draupadi Murmu Watches Tanvi The Great

Actor Boman Irani marked a landmark moment in his illustrious career as the Hon’ble President of India watched and applauded Tanvi The Great, a film he is deeply proud to be part of. The special screening, held in Delhi, was both emotional and humbling. Reflecting on the moment, Boman Irani took to social media to share:

"A deeply humbling and proud moment for all of us from Tanvi The Great, having the Hon. President of India watch and applaud our film. Such a rare privilege, and one that reminds us why we do what we do. Thank you @anupampkher for making us part of this unforgettable journey."

In Tanvi The Great, Boman Irani portrays Raza Saab, a musical genius.

The screening was attended by members of the cast and crew, dignitaries, and cultural figures, and it marks a proud moment not just for the team, but for Indian cinema as a whole.

Tanvi The Great releases in cinemas on 18th July 2025.