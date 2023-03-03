A R Murugadoss announces 'August 16, 1947' official release date

Director A. R Murugadoss on Friday, announced the official release date of his upcoming film 'August 16, 1947'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, "AR MURUGADOSS ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF PAN-INDIA FILM 'AUGUST 16, 1947'... 7 April 2023 is the release date of #ARMurugadoss' PAN-#India film #August161947... Will release in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada, #Hindi, #Malayalam and #English... #NewPoster..."

The period action film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Helmed by Murugadoss, the film stars Gautham Karthik and debutant actor Revathy in the lead roles.

In the new poster, actor Gautham could be seen with an intense look and he donned traditional dhoti attire holding a fire torch in his hand with a group of people standing along with him.

'August 16, 1947' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Last year, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

A.R Murugadoss is known for his films like 'Ghajini', 'Holiday: A soldier is never off duty', 'Akira', 'Sarkar', 'Darbar'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor