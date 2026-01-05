A R Rahman celebrates birthday with 'Moonwalk' team; cuts cake at audio launch

Chennai, Jan 5 The unit of director Manoj N S's upcoming film 'Moonwalk', featuring actor Prabhu Deva in the lead, chose to celebrate Oscar winner A R Rahman's birthday at the grand audio launch event of the film by getting the ace musician to cut a cake on stage.

For the unaware, the Mozart of Madras, who has sung all five tracks in the film, is also making his acting debut in this feature film.

The much-awaited grand audio launch event of the feature film 'Moonwalk' turned into a musical night to remember on Sunday as the evening featured electrifying live performances by A R Rahman and Prabhu Deva.

Director Manoj NS thanked the entire cast and crew for making the film truly memorable and expressed his confidence that 'Moonwalk' would bring immense joy and happiness to audiences in theatres.

Excitement at the event peaked when A R Rahman made his first appearance on stage and immediately went on to perform all five 'Moonwalk' songs live. The live performance sent fans into a frenzy, transforming the evening into a true celebration of music.

Actor Prabhu Deva, hailed as India’s Michael Jackson, delivered a 10-minute dance tribute to A R Rahman, performing to all five 'Moonwalk' songs. He also danced along with his co-stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Asokan, Satz, and choreographer Sekhar.

The evening concluded on a high note as Prabhu Deva brought A R Rahman back on stage, getting the maestro to shake a leg to the iconic ‘Mukkala’ song. It was followed by a grand cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate A R Rahman’s birthday. The ace music director cut a cake along with the entire cast and crew of 'Moonwalk' in the presence of over 10,000 fans.

Actor Yogi Babu, who spoke on the occasion, shared his excitement about portraying 16 different roles in the film, calling it one of the most important characters that drives the story forward.

Actors Aju Varghese and Arjun Asokan, who impressed the audiences with their speeches in fluent Tamil, shared their joy at being a part of this special comeback film alongside Prabhu Deva and A R Rahman.

Other celebrities who were present on the occasion included actor Raghava Lawrence, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, producer Ishari K. Ganesh, and director Mysskin.

For the unaware, the full-length comedy film is slated to hit screens in May this year.

