A R Rahman thanks PM Modi for 'creating a powerful platform' through the WAVE Summit

Mumbai, May 5 Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for 'creating a powerful platform for the young creative minds' of the country through WAVE Summit 2025.

Taking to this X handle, Rahman penned, "Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for making me part of the advisory board, and Hon. CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the continued support. It’s been an honour to witness how @WAVESummitIndia is creating such a powerful platform for the young creative minds of India."

During WAVES 2025, the music maestro also launched the track "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" from the "The Waves of India" album. Rahman also introduced the band "Jhalaa" during the star-studded event.

"At the summit, I had the privilege of launching Satyam Shivam Sundaram, a song from The Waves of India album, and introducing #Jhalaa — a band handpicked from global auditions to celebrate the richness of Indian classical music. From there to performing at the Wonderment Tour premiere at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, these past four days have been truly enthralling, humbling, and an incredible experience," the 'Jai Ho' composer added.

Meanwhile, Rahman is presently occupied with his "The Wonderment Tour", as a part of which, he performed a gig in Mumbai on Sunday.

The performance which took place at the DY Patil Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai saw more than 40,000 attendees.

The evening kicked off with dynamic performances by The Yellow Diary, Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy setting the tone, after which Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen, Zanai Bhosle, and Rahman took over the stage.

Tracks such as "Jai Ho", "Aaye re Toofan", "Jinguchaa", and "Vande Mataram" were performed at the event.

However, the attendees were left pleasantly surprised after singer Mohit Chauhan and actor-singer Dhanush joined Rahman on the stage, performing live with the music legend.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor