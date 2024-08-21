A. R. Rahman unveils soundtrack of his musical film ‘Le Musk’

Mumbai, Aug 21 The Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman has released the soundtrack of the movie ‘Le Musk’. The soundtrack consists of 12 tracks, and features a blend of ethereal compositions. The OST of the film features a fusion of Jazz, Orchestra and eclectic elements.

‘Le Musk’ is a virtual reality thriller film written, directed and co-produced by A. R. Rahman. It stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. The film promises an innovative sensory cinematic experience as it blends music, fragrance, and visual storytelling to immerse audiences in a new kind of film and narrative.

Talking about the soundtrack, A.R. Rahman said, "Music is the heartbeat of ‘Le Musk’. It carries the soul of the film, guiding the audience through an emotional and sensory journey. The film is a labour of a lot of hard work and love, where we tried to push the boundaries of how we use technology to create something truly immersive”.

He further mentioned, “I am thrilled to finally share this soundtrack with the world and offer a glimpse into the world we’ve created”.

The film was earlier presented at Cannes XR, following experiences at Los Angeles and Toronto.

The tracks echo the film's story of love, memory, and sensory exploration, and the album promises to be a one-of-a-kind listening experience for both long-time Rahman fans and newcomers.

The 12 track album features collaborations with artistes such as Nora Arnezeder, Sana Moussa, Linda Lind, Mayssa Karaa, Hiral Viradia, Simona Gilbert, The Firdaus orchestra and the Budapest Orchestra, the soundtrack of Le Musk also marks the association with the award-winning music engineer Greg penny.

The film’s soundtrack has been released under the label of Believe Music.

Rahman recent album ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ too was a huge hit in which he collaborated with Imtiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil and Mohit Chauhan, they’re often referred as the dream team given their earlier successes like ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor