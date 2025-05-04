A. R. Rahman’s Mumbai Concert: Dhanush Surprises Audience, Performs Adangaatha Asuran With Singer (Watch Video)

Actor Dhanush unexpectedly joined maestro A. R. Rahman on stage at his Saturday concert in Mumbai. In order to join Rahman during the Mumbai stop of the singer's The Wonderment tour, the actor took a break from his hectic schedule. Fans quickly posted images and videos of the two singing live on social media. One of the videos showed Dhanush unexpectedly taking the stage as the audience started to chant his name. The actor acknowledged the audience while waving at them. He was wearing a blue shirt and matching trousers. Onstage, he also praised Rahman before the two of them performed a live version of the song "Adangaatha Asuran," which is taken from the soundtrack of Dhanush's film Raayan, the movie that released last year.

Later, Dhanush posted a photo from the special event to his Instagram account. In front of hundreds of supporters, he was pictured on stage with Rahman. He captioned it, "An absolute honour @arrahman sir ❤️."

On Saturday night, Rahman entertained the crowd at the DY Patil Stadium with songs from his most recent movie, "Chhaava," along with well-known songs like "Maa Tujhe Salaam," "Agar Tum Saath Ho," "Inna Sona," and "Sadda Haq." He took a selfie with the audience at the concert.