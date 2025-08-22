"A safe return of our community dogs": Vir Das welcomes SC's modified order on stray dogs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Actor-comedian Vir Das has welcomed the Supreme Court's modified order on stray dogs, which says that they must be released back into their neighbourhoods after sterilisation and vaccination, except those infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour.

On Friday, Das took to his X account to react to the decision, emphasising the importance of sterilisation, vaccination, and giving dogs a "safe return" to their areas. The comedian further urged local authorities to act swiftly in creating dedicated feeding areas. He also suggested that municipalities collaborate with trainers and behaviourists for "behavioural modification" and better integration of dogs into communities.

"Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilization, vaccination, and a safe return of our community dogs to their neighborhoods. Hopefully, the municipality can act quickly in creating dedicated feeding areas and also work with multiple dog trainers and behaviorists in Delhi and nationwide for behavioral modification and community integration. It is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance."

https://x.com/thevirdas/status/1958771889406427248

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray animals and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards.

The Court also noted that animal lovers can move an application before the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

