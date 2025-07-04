“A Sitar Melody That Burns All Negativity Away”: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Drops His Latest Creation the Burning Ghat- Video Out Now!

Renowned sitarist, composer, and performer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma unveils his latest instrumental track, The Burning Ghat, audio now available on all major streaming platforms. Shot on the spiritual banks of Varanasi, the track is an evocative blend of tradition and transcendence a sonic homage to the eternal flame of Manikarnika Ghat, one of the holiest cremation sites in India.

Rishab, known globally for his emotionally rich fusion of traditional Indian music and modern influences, says: “This piece is a sincere tribute to the purest fire that burnt at Manikarnika Ghat known to mankind to attain salvation. I want to make music that speaks across generations, something that heals, brings peace, and sparks pure joy.”

From viral renditions of Game of Thrones and Harry Potter themes to soulful reimaginings of Bollywood melodies like Zara Zara, Rishab has consistently captivated audiences worldwide. His original compositions, such as Chanakya, reflect a deep reverence for classical Indian roots while pushing creative boundaries through a contemporary lens.

This genre-defying approach has placed the young sitarist at the forefront of India's neo-classical music movement, a growing wave of artists redefining tradition through innovation, and contributing to what many are calling the Sound of New India.

Following the success of his Sitar for Mental Health tour, a powerful mental health advocacy that used music as a tool for emotional restoration, The Burning Ghat marks yet another step in his journey to heal through sound. With every music video and show, his audiences have found solace and calm in the magic of strings. In fact, his shows and sitar prowess also left many visibly moved and emotionally charged, highlighting the magic of music in the healing process. Rishab treats his audiences with The Burning Ghat, the first song after completing his Sitar For Mental Health India Tour. An independent creation, The Burning Ghat comes after the thunderous 'Tandavam', unveiled five months ago.

“Shot on the ghats of Varanasi, this song reflects a New India where ancient wisdom meets modern expression,” Rishab shares.

With The Burning Ghat, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma once again proves that music can be both meditative and moving a bridge between generations, and a balm for the soul.

Check out the video-