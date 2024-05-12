A sneak peek into Big B's Sunday meet and greet with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday turned up for his meet and greet ritual with his fans outside his bungalow Jalsa.

Decked up in a white and black track suit, Big B happily greeted his hundreds of fans who had been waiting to catch his glimpse amid the scorching heat.

Big B always goes barefeet to meet his fans. In one of the blog posts, he explained the reason behind this.

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. 'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Recently, pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral.In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together. Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion. Prior to this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

On April 21, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Nag Ashwin has directed it.

