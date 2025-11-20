A sneak peek into comedy drama 'Single Papa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : The first promo of Kunal Kemmu and Manoj Pahwa's upcoming show 'Single Papa' was unveiled on Thursday.

The clip shows Kunal's character introducing a baby to his family. Ayesha Raza, and Mismatched's Prajakta Koli are also part of the comedy drama.

Sharing the video's link, Netflix on Instagram wrote, "Kya ye family of chaos bann payegi a family of five? Watch Single Papa, out 12 December, only on Netflix."

Kunal Kemmu as Gaurav Gehlot, is an "unlikely dad who's equal parts determined, delightfully disoriented, and taking baby steps from man-child to man. The series promises a relatable, feel-good family watch, celebrating love, laughter, and a whole lot of drama, desi-style," as per the makers.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

